Spx Flow (FLOW) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Spx Flow in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Spx Flow in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS lowered Spx Flow from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Spx Flow in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Spx Flow from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Spx Flow alerts:

Shares of Spx Flow stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2,090.22, a PE ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Spx Flow has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $54.92.

Spx Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.37 million. Spx Flow had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. equities analysts expect that Spx Flow will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jaime Manson Easley sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $227,558.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spx Flow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spx Flow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Spx Flow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Spx Flow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spx Flow by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Spx Flow (FLOW) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/spx-flow-flow-upgraded-to-buy-by-valuengine.html.

Spx Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Spx Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spx Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.