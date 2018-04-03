Square Enix (SQNXF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operating segments consists of Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication and Merchandising. Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale and operation of digital entertainment contents. Amusement segment provides the design, development, manufacture, sale, and rental of amusement equipment as well as conducts the planning, development and distribution of arcade game machines. Publishing segment provides comic magazines, comics and game related printed books including game strategy books are published by the square enix group. Merchandising segment includes the planning, production, distribution and licensing of derivative products related to the groups original intellectual property as well as third-party IPs. Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

