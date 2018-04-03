SRC Energy (SRCI) Shares Down 2.5%

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $9.43. 2,694,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 2,703,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of research firms have commented on SRCI. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on SRC Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SRC Energy in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on SRC Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SRC Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,331,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $267,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,695 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 7,049.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,402,431 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,855 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,460,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $251,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,387,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SRC Energy by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,831,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $58,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,202 shares in the last quarter.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

