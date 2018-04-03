St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez Acquires 7,764 Shares

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez acquired 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $150,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,241.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE JOE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.94. The company had a trading volume of 144,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,339. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,231.53, a PE ratio of -123.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 60.38%. equities research analysts predict that St. Joe will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOE. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Fairholme Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 27,897,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,550,000 after acquiring an additional 895,014 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,132,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 415,441 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/st-joe-joe-ceo-buys-150000-48-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.