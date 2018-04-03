St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,109 Shares of Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,271 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 14,901 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $2,664,149.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,964,420.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,587 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $1,048,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,030,955 shares of company stock worth $1,072,294,374. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $464,189.94, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.80. Facebook Inc has a 1 year low of $138.81 and a 1 year high of $195.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. research analysts expect that Facebook Inc will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. Wedbush set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Morningstar set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.45.

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

