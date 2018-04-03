Standard Chartered (STAN) Given Conviction-Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs reiterated their conviction-buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report released on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs currently has a GBX 980 ($13.54) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.43) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Standard Chartered to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.67) to GBX 920 ($12.71) in a report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 610 ($8.43) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 741.53 ($10.25).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 712.70 ($9.85) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 678.80 ($9.38) and a one year high of GBX 864.20 ($11.94).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 761 ($10.51), for a total transaction of £47,296.15 ($65,344.22).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

