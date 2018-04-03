Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $775.36 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,352,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,823,041 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.5% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.42% of Comcast worth $775,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 25,508 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% during the second quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,023,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $693,537,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 100,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158,702.80, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $92,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $364,036.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,648.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

