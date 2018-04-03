Standex International (SXI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday. They currently have $106.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Standex International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Standex International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Standex International has a twelve month low of $84.30 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,223.29, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $209.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.38 million. Standex International had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Standex International will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $495,132.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,493,854.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 100,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

