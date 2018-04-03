Critical Review: Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR) & Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE: PNR) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pentair plc. Ordinary Share and Stanley Black & Decker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pentair plc. Ordinary Share 13.50% 13.41% 6.86% Stanley Black & Decker 9.62% 15.89% 5.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share and Stanley Black & Decker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pentair plc. Ordinary Share 4 7 3 0 1.93 Stanley Black & Decker 0 3 14 0 2.82

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share presently has a consensus target price of $71.09, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus target price of $179.87, indicating a potential upside of 18.82%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than Pentair plc. Ordinary Share.

Dividends

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has increased its dividend for 41 consecutive years and Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pentair plc. Ordinary Share and Stanley Black & Decker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pentair plc. Ordinary Share $4.94 billion 2.54 $666.50 million $3.53 19.49 Stanley Black & Decker $12.75 billion 1.83 $1.23 billion $7.45 20.32

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than Pentair plc. Ordinary Share. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stanley Black & Decker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Pentair plc. Ordinary Share on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pentair plc. Ordinary Share

Pentair, Inc. (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them. On May 12, 2011, the Company acquired as part of Water & Fluid Solutions, the Clean Process Technologies (CPT) division of Norit Holding B.V. In January 2011, it acquired as part of Water & Fluid Solutions, interests of Hidro Filtros do Brasil (Hidro Filtros).

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications. The Company’s segments include Tools & Storage, Security and Industrial. Its Tools & Storage segment consists of the Power Tools and Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage businesses. Its Security segment consists of the Convergent Security Solutions and Mechanical Access Solutions businesses. Its Industrial segment consists of the Engineered Fastening and Infrastructure businesses. It offers brands, such as SIDCHROME, AeroScout, DEWALT, Newell Tools and Craftsman, Irwin, Lenox, Craftsman, BLACK+DECKER, SONITROL, Warren, GRIPCO, Porter-Cable, BOSTITCH and WanderGuard.

