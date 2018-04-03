Stantec Inc. (STN) Director Anthony P. Franceschini Buys 385 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Anthony P. Franceschini acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.54 per share, with a total value of C$12,142.90.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$31.57 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of C$30.24 and a 1 year high of C$37.13.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$805.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$861.63 million. Stantec had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STN. Laurentian decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$36.50 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.28.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a provider of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors. The Company’s operates through four segments Consulting Services-Canada, Consulting Services-United States, Consulting Services-Global and Construction Services.

