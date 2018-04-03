Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 149.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,968 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $81,370.18, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.03 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 162,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $9,284,338.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,920,889.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $3,596,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602. 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

