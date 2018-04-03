Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 98,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 3,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after buying an additional 13,452,551 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 709,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after buying an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Starbucks by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $81,370.18, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs lowered shares of Starbucks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

In other Starbucks news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,243,602 over the last three months. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

