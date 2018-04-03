Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wood & Company started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,436,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,736. The company has a market cap of $5,475.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.60 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.55% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 245,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,238,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,504,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

