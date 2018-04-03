Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR) Stock Price

News stories about Starwood Waypoint Homes (NYSE:SFR) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Starwood Waypoint Homes earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.2972548725969 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:SFR remained flat at $$37.13 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.18. Starwood Waypoint Homes has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $38.58.

Starwood Waypoint Homes Company Profile

Starwood Waypoint Homes, formerly Colony Starwood Homes, is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company was formed primarily to acquire, renovate, lease and manage residential assets in select markets across the United States. It is focused on acquiring single-family rental (SFR) homes through a variety of channels, renovating these homes to the extent necessary and leasing them to qualified residents.

