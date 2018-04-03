State Bank Financial (STBZ) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Gabelli upgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Get State Bank Financial alerts:

Shares of State Bank Financial stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.50. 129,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,789. State Bank Financial has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,170.76, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. State Bank Financial had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $68.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that State Bank Financial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sheila Ray purchased 3,300 shares of State Bank Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,340,000 after acquiring an additional 94,752 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,347,000 after acquiring an additional 34,971 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Bank Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,008,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,701,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,777,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 39.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/state-bank-financial-stbz-rating-increased-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

State Bank Financial Company Profile

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.