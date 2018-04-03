Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 63,714 Shares of Statoil ASA (STO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Statoil ASA were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Statoil ASA by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,145,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,899 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Statoil ASA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,926,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,070,000 after purchasing an additional 415,914 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Statoil ASA by 866.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,691,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Statoil ASA by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,320,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 325,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Statoil ASA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,024,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

STO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Statoil ASA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Statoil ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Statoil ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray set a $24.00 price objective on Statoil ASA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS downgraded Statoil ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Statoil ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE STO opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Statoil ASA has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78,592.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Statoil ASA (NYSE:STO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter. Statoil ASA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 7.50%. equities research analysts anticipate that Statoil ASA will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Statoil ASA

Statoil ASA (Statoil) is an energy company. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Company’s segments include Development and Production Norway (DPN), Development and Production International (DPI), Marketing, Midstream and Processing (MMP) and Other. DPN segment manages the Company’s upstream activities on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS) and explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

