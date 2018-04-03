Stealthcoin (CRYPTO:XST) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Stealthcoin (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Stealthcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Stealthcoin has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $10,826.00 worth of Stealthcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealthcoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stealthcoin alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00052717 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030016 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012099 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00074731 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021191 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031328 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00407694 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stealthcoin Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2014. Stealthcoin’s total supply is 28,485,864 coins. Stealthcoin’s official website is www.stealthcoin.com. Stealthcoin’s official Twitter account is @stealthcoin. The Reddit community for Stealthcoin is /r/StealthCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealthcoin

Stealthcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is not currently possible to purchase Stealthcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealthcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealthcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Stealthcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealthcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.