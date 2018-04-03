Stephens Inc. AR Sells 22,248 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,248 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Management LLC. increased its stake in Bank of America by 851.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 880,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 788,338 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Bank of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 209,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 539,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,506,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307,208.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

