Sterling Bancorp (STL) Shares Bought by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,541 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sterling Bancorp worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $176,300,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,516,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,675 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 794,685.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,078,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,042 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $53,843,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,127,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STL opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,068.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $5,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company is a bank holding company that owns the Sterling National Bank (the Bank). The Bank specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves. The Bank offers a line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services.

