Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Ball by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117,140 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $3,541,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,275,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,293,000 after buying an additional 278,408 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,831,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,652,000 after buying an additional 39,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Ball by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,916.05, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $261,853.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 398,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,385,505.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $100,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 390,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,063,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,556 shares of company stock worth $1,904,836. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of Ball from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.81 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Ball from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

WARNING: “Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/sterling-capital-management-llc-has-1-13-million-holdings-in-ball-co-bll-updated.html.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies metal packaging products to the beverage, food, personal care, and household products industries. It operates in five segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.