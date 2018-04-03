Stillwater Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,411,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,978,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366,636 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 136,463.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $576,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134,305 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 37,429.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,774,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764,256 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 22.6% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,818,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 34.8% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,841,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $316,157.03, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC set a $80.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs set a $92.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExxonMobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.55.

ExxonMobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

