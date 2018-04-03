STK Price Tops $0.0440 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. STK has a market capitalization of $15.05 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, STK has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One STK token can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STK Token Profile

STK was first traded on September 27th, 2017. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,834,575 tokens. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken. STK’s official website is stktoken.com. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The STK Token will promise to provide instant cryptocurrency payments at point of sale, enabling seamless integration of cryptocurrency into everyday transactions and financial services in the STACK wallet. The STK token will be implemented on the public Ethereum blockchain as an ERC20 token. STACK is a new personal finance platform, built on the idea that using money should be free. STACK is an alternative to traditional banking that allows you to store your money safely, access it instantly and transact with it anywhere, in any currency including crypto, right from your smartphone. “

Buying and Selling STK

It is not presently possible to buy STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STK must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

