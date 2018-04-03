Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,007 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,450% compared to the average daily volume of 581 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22,127.77, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 34,311 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $2,364,371.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,102.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,779,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,537,127.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,571. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 944,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,656,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Paychex by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Paychex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.94.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

