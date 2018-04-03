10,009 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 43,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unum Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Unum Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John F. Mcgarry sold 4,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $266,975.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Q. Simonds sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock valued at $999,888 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $46.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10,534.24, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. Unum Group has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate.

