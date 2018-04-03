Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $299,000 in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

NYSE XEL opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

