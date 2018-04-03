Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $310,000 in Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Hutchens Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John F. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROL opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $11,135.25, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.22.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $414.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 64.37%.

ROL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc is a service company, which operates in pest and termite control business segment. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides its services to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe with international franchises in Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico.

