Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 51.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 413,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 51,456 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $599,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter.

SNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 8,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $274,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew P. Carlin sold 5,765 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $212,555.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,545 shares of company stock worth $1,210,256 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Corp has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,352.82, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 61.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $363.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, formerly Select Comfort Corporation, is a designer, manufacturer, marketer, retailer and servicer of a line of Sleep Number beds. The Company offers consumers individualized sleep solutions and services, which include a complete line of Sleep Number beds, bases and bedding accessories.

