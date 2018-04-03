Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Invests $559,000 in NCI Building Systems (NCS)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,979 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 54.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems during the third quarter worth $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems during the third quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NCS opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. NCI Building Systems has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,170.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $421.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.81 million. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. research analysts forecast that NCI Building Systems will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NCI Building Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Bradley Scott Little sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $53,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,355.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman C. Chambers sold 85,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $1,658,079.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,683.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NCI Building Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $23.00 target price on shares of NCI Building Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

