8,408 Shares in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 54,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,508,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $1,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $329,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.07.

BAX opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35,130.63, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

