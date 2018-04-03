Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Omnicom Group (OMC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,988,000 after acquiring an additional 270,778 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.69.

In other news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $154,760.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,293,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $65.32 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $16,733.54, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

