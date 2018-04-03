Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cotiviti by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cotiviti by 92.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cotiviti in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

COTV opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3,183.01, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

Cotiviti (NYSE:COTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.43 million. Cotiviti had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

COTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cotiviti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cotiviti in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cotiviti in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of Cotiviti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

In other Cotiviti news, COO David Beaulieu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $180,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,769,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,955,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,398,950. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cotiviti Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company focuses primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

