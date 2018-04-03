Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $104,898.20, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $61.06.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.522 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.99%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

About Toronto–Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

