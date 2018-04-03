Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Anthem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 103,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 26.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc grew its position in Anthem by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total transaction of $4,688,899.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Swedish sold 64,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.37, for a total value of $15,738,161.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,611,632.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,175 shares of company stock valued at $52,201,832. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $247.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Shares of ANTM opened at $220.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $163.87 and a 1-year high of $267.95. The firm has a market cap of $56,182.10, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Anthem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Anthem’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

