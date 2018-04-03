United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,641 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $9,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

NYSE UTX opened at $123.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100,628.11, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “positive” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $56,032.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/stoneridge-investment-partners-llc-has-9-07-million-holdings-in-united-technologies-co-utx-updated-updated.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.