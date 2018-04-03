STORE Capital (STOR) Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.36% of STORE Capital worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in STORE Capital by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,132.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher H. Volk bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $100,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,475 shares of company stock worth $295,603. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STOR opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4,822.13, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 5.35%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.51%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

WARNING: “STORE Capital (STOR) Holdings Reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/store-capital-stor-holdings-trimmed-by-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated.html.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.