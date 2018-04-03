Storj Market Cap Hits $110.25 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00011179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Qryptos, Tidex, Radar Relay and ChaoEX. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $110.25 million and approximately $35.66 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Storj alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003143 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00710683 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00183392 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029399 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,425,493 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network and conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, Qryptos, Poloniex, OKEx, BigONE, Tidex, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Huobi, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Liqui and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.