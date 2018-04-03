Storm Price Reaches $0.0328 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Storm has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, EtherDelta, Coinrail and HitBTC. Storm has a total market capitalization of $133.93 million and approximately $117.29 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00713080 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00180147 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029388 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,088,853,037 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “STORM is an ERC20 compliant token operating on the Ethereum blockchain. Storm will use the blockchain to expand their platform to create StorMarket, a decentralized micro-task marketplace economy. StorMarket will be a place where people can go to utilize their skills and talents to complete various tasks. In addition, automation via blockchain technology will allow for all of the project management and marketing aspect of a micro-task to be integrated into the platform. “

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, EtherDelta and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the exchanges listed above.

