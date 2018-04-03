Stratec Biomedical AG (SBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stratec Biomedical AG (ETR:SBS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €61.50 ($75.93).

SBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($72.84) price target on shares of Stratec Biomedical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($76.54) price target on shares of Stratec Biomedical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of Stratec Biomedical stock traded up €0.50 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €72.90 ($90.00). 13,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The company has a market cap of $833.27 and a PE ratio of 31.83. Stratec Biomedical has a 12 month low of €48.97 ($60.46) and a 12 month high of €75.00 ($92.59).

About Stratec Biomedical

STRATEC Biomedical AG designs and manufactures solutions for automated processes in the fields of in vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

