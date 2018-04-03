Stryker (SYK) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Stryker (NYSE:SYK) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stryker earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the medical technology company an impact score of 46.5600430629645 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.09. 1,449,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,079. The company has a market capitalization of $60,287.39, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker has a 1-year low of $129.82 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

In other Stryker news, insider David Floyd sold 55,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $9,181,723.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard E. Cox, Jr. sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $1,214,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,489 shares of company stock worth $23,488,485. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

