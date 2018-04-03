Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $183.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.77.

Shares of SYK traded down $4.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $60,287.39, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker has a 1-year low of $129.82 and a 1-year high of $170.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Floyd sold 55,119 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $9,181,723.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Graham A. Mclean sold 2,984 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total transaction of $479,021.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,489 shares of company stock worth $23,488,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

