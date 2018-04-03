Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Reaches $133.34 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $133.34 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00005140 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and COSS.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,921,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via micro transactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Tidex, HitBTC, OKEx, EtherDelta, Binance and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

