Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,709,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972,070 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,147,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $273,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,021,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411,891 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,528,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $423,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,415,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $419,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,314,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,281,424. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $206,623.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.95%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Vetr upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.01 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.99 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd-has-17-40-million-stake-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco-updated.html.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.