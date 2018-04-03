Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 199 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Summit Financial Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,440. Summit Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.51, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.74%.

In related news, Director Duke A. Mcdaniel sold 3,889 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $91,391.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $84,387.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $140,820. Company insiders own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Summit Financial Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc (Summit) is a financial holding company. The Company provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern region of Virginia. The Company provides these services through its community bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank (Summit Community or the Bank).

