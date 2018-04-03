Summit Materials (SUM) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Summit Materials to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Materials and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Materials $1.93 billion $125.80 million 31.09 Summit Materials Competitors $1.87 billion $261.07 million 14.50

Summit Materials has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Summit Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Materials 6.19% 11.51% 3.79% Summit Materials Competitors 8.93% 9.40% 4.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Summit Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Summit Materials and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Materials 0 2 8 0 2.80 Summit Materials Competitors 195 698 857 28 2.40

Summit Materials currently has a consensus target price of $33.28, suggesting a potential upside of 15.11%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 25.28%. Given Summit Materials’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Materials has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Materials’ competitors have a beta of 0.66, suggesting that their average share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Materials competitors beat Summit Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors. In addition, it operates municipal waste, construction, and demolition debris landfills; and liquid asphalt terminal. The company operates in the United States, British Columbia, and Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

