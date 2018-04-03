Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Receives $63.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

SNHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 118,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 31,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 191.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sun Hydraulics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Hydraulics stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.27. 118,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,524. Sun Hydraulics has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,686.31, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $84.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Sun Hydraulics will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

About Sun Hydraulics

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

