SunPower (SPWR) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPWR. UBS assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.55. 1,502,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,597. The company has a market cap of $1,116.61, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 2.57. SunPower has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.62 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 45.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

