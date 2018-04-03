Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at SunTrust Banks

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks to $149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.84 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.98. The company had a trading volume of 52,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,839. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $97.56 and a twelve month high of $154.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,534.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $481.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,250 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 2,636 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $377,501.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $748,368. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

