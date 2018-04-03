SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Gramercy Property Trust (GPT)

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Gramercy Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gramercy Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Gramercy Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Gramercy Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Get Gramercy Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:GPT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. 1,092,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,313. Gramercy Property Trust has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,493.81, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Gramercy Property Trust (NYSE:GPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Gramercy Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Gramercy Property Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gramercy Property Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Gramercy Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 164,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gramercy Property Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/suntrust-banks-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-gramercy-property-trust-gpt.html.

About Gramercy Property Trust

Gramercy Property Trust is a leading global investor and asset manager of commercial real estate. The Company specializes in acquiring and managing high quality, income producing commercial real estate leased to high quality tenants in major markets in the United States and Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Gramercy Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gramercy Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.