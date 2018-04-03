3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) PT Set at $12.00 by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 target price on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of DDD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,728. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,319.66, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.12.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Think Investments LP acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,511,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,934 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 78,673 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,906,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,134 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

