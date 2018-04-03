Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.19

News coverage about Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sussex Bancorp earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.581963629851 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sussex Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Sussex Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hovde Group cut Sussex Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sussex Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:SBBX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. 2,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,120. Sussex Bancorp has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $241.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Sussex Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.94%. sell-side analysts expect that Sussex Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Sussex Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $58,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,677.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sussex Bancorp Company Profile

Sussex Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sussex Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates through two segments, Banking and Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and demand deposits.

